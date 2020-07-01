UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitution Amendment Vote Garners 64.99% Turnout By 17:00 GMT - Watchdog

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The turnout for the vote on amendments to the Russian constitution has reached 64.99 percent of eligible voters by 17:00 GMT, according to data published by the Central Election Commission.

The turnout includes the votes cast from June 25 until polls close at 8:00 p.m. local time.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation. Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Vladimir Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

