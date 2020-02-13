Russian Constitution Amendments to Entail Changes to About 50 Legislative Acts - Lawmaker

About 50 legislative acts will require amendments after changes to the Russian constitution enter into force, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee and co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, said on Thursday

NOVO-OGARYOVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) - About 50 legislative acts will require amendments after changes to the Russian constitution enter into force, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's constitutional legislation committee and co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, said on Thursday.

"After amendments to the constitution enter into force, the working group will be ready to participate in preparing a legislative plan ensuring the implementation of the provisions of the constitution. While introducing the constitutional amendments, it has already been made clear that several laws need to be changed. We believe that more than 50 legislative acts will require amendments," Krasheninnikov said at a meeting of the working group with President Vladimir Putin.

In his address to parliament in January, Putin suggested significant changes to the constitution, including reducing the presidency to two terms and expanding the role of the legislature. Putin also said that the State Council, currently an advisory body made up of regional governors, should have its status and duties fixed in the constitution.

The lower house of parliament passed the presidential bill on amendments in the first reading on January 23. A nationwide vote on the amendments is expected to be held after both chambers of parliament pass the bill.