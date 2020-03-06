UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitution Needs Amendments Due To Drastic Changes In Country - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The Russian constitution needs to be changed over the drastic changes in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a meeting with the heads of the State Duma's political groups.

"Working on the amendments to the constitution, we are thinking together not only about today but also about the future.

Because this is the basic law. Many of you said in various situations that this basic law was adopted under special circumstances. If you noticed, I also mentioned in an address [to the Federal Assembly] that this is a correct point of view. Now the situation in the country has drastically changed and, in fact, we are living in another country. And, of course, the amendments are needed," Putin said.

