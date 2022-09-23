UrduPoint.com

Russian Constitution To Be Valid In Dobnas If It Joins Federation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Russian constitution will be valid in Donbas, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions if they join the federation following referenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked about possible Ukrainian attacks on these territories.

"Certainly. In these territories (in case of joining and becoming part of the Russian Federation following a referendum), the constitution of the Russian Federation will come into force. Everything is very clear on this," Peskov told reporters.

