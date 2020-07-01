UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Constitution Vote Meets All Democratic, Sanitary Standards - EU Parliament Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian Constitution Vote Meets All Democratic, Sanitary Standards - EU Parliament Member

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The All-Russian vote on constitutional amendments complies with all democratic and sanitary standards, Helene Laporte, a European Parliament member who observed the voting, said on Wednesday.

Laporte is a member of France's National Rally party.

"The second round of municipal elections just ended in France, and, comparing these elections, I can say that the voting here [in Russia] meets all the democratic requirements ... The right to vote has been granted to absolutely everyone, even disabled persons and those who cannot get to a polling place can vote at home," Laporte said at a briefing at Russia's Civic Chamber.

The lawmaker praised the week-long span during which Russians could cast their ballots in the vote to facilitate social distancing.

Laporte noted that all precautions had been taken into account, with polling places having stocks of sanitizers, face masks and gloves.

The French lawmaker concluded that she is "really stunned and surprised" that the vote is being held "successfully and effectively" across Russia.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vote France Chamber Stocks All

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

42 minutes ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

42 minutes ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

57 minutes ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

1 hour ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

1 hour ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.