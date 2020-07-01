Russian Constitution Vote Meets All Democratic, Sanitary Standards - EU Parliament Member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The All-Russian vote on constitutional amendments complies with all democratic and sanitary standards, Helene Laporte, a European Parliament member who observed the voting, said on Wednesday.

Laporte is a member of France's National Rally party.

"The second round of municipal elections just ended in France, and, comparing these elections, I can say that the voting here [in Russia] meets all the democratic requirements ... The right to vote has been granted to absolutely everyone, even disabled persons and those who cannot get to a polling place can vote at home," Laporte said at a briefing at Russia's Civic Chamber.

The lawmaker praised the week-long span during which Russians could cast their ballots in the vote to facilitate social distancing.

Laporte noted that all precautions had been taken into account, with polling places having stocks of sanitizers, face masks and gloves.

The French lawmaker concluded that she is "really stunned and surprised" that the vote is being held "successfully and effectively" across Russia.