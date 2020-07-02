Russian Constitutional Amendments Backed By 71.2% of Voters, Opposed By 28.3% - Exit Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) A total of 71.2 percent percent of Russians who took part in the nation-wide referendum have supported the amendments to the national constitution, while 28.3 percent opposed the changes, an exit poll conducted by Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) shows.

According to the poll, about 0.5 percent of respondents said that they spoiled their ballots.

According to published data, 69.9 percent of Russians agreed to answer the question on what they voted for when leaving polling stations and 30.1 percent refused to comment on their choice.

The survey was conducted at 800 polling stations in 25 regions of Russia.