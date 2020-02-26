UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitutional Amendments Do Not Envision Reset Of Presidential Terms - Lawmaker

Russian Constitutional Amendments Do Not Envision Reset of Presidential Terms - Lawmaker

Amendments to the Russian constitution do not envision any resetting of presidential terms and any discussion on the matter are mere speculation, Andrey Klishas, lawmaker and co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Amendments to the Russian constitution do not envision any resetting of presidential terms and any discussion on the matter are mere speculation, Andrey Klishas, lawmaker and co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, told Sputnik Wednesday.

Former presidential adviser Vladislav Surkov stated earlier in the week that if the presidential powers were updated in the constitution, then legal logic dictates that presidential terms would be reset.

"The proposed constitutional amendments do not envision a nullification of presidential terms. This is all speculation," Klishas said to Sputnik.

