Russian Constitutional Amendments Enter Into Force On Saturday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Amendments to Russia's 1993 constitution come into effect on Saturday after being supported by over 75 percent of those who cast ballots in the nationwide vote.

The relevant presidential decree was signed on July 3.

In mid-January, President Vladimir Putin announced the need for constitutional changes in his annual address to the legislature. The amendments, drafted by a special working group, were then approved by Federal and regional parliaments.

In the almost week-long nationwide vote, 77.92 percent backed the amendments, while 21.27 percent rejected them. The voter turnout totaled nearly 68 percent.

Constitutional amendments protect the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, set children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and include obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two six-year terms for the President of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for President Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.

