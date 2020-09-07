UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitutional Amendments Vote Was Target Of Cyberattacks From US, Ukraine -Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The July 1 all-Russia vote on amendments to the national constitution was hit by numerous cyberattacks carried out from the territories of the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and a number of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, Andrey Krutskikh, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Information Security, said on Monday.

"Attacks aimed at influencing critical infrastructure and electoral processes have become commonplace. For example, during the voting period on amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation [June 25 - July 1], there were large-scale attacks on the infrastructure of the Central Election Commission and other Russian state bodies. [Denial-of-service] DDoS attacks with a capacity of up to 240,000 requests per second were recorded from the United States, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and a number of CIS countries," Krutskikh said at the International OSCE Conference on Cyber Security.

The situation in global cyberspace speaks to the need of ensuring digital sovereignty, the diplomat added.

"Since the beginning of this year alone, Russia recorded more than one billion malware attacks on Russian critical infrastructure," he noted.

According to Krutskikh, all countries are now facing an exponentially growing threat posed by cyberspace.

The official went on to say that Russia wanted to avoid the militarization of cyberspace, both within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and around the world.

"The paradigm of interstate conflicts has qualitatively changed in recent years. The boundaries between confrontation and rivalry are blurring. The information environment, along with land, air, sea and outer space, is turning into a full-fledged theater of military-political confrontation. ... Russia just wants to avoid the militarization of both the OSCE and global cyberspace, while it is not too late," Krutskikh said.

He added that Russia had consistently advocated for the establishment of constructive cooperation in the field information security under the auspices of the United Nations.

