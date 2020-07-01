Russian Constitutional Amendments Working Group May Convene This Week - Co-Chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) The working group on Russian constitutional amendments may convene for a meeting before the end of this week, upper house lawmaker Andrey Klishas, who is one of the co-chairs of the group, said on Wednesday as the country is voting on the measures.

"We will literally decide on it [the date of the meeting of the working group] tonight. The members of the working group will hold consultations, and we will decide when it is better to hold a final meeting. There are several options, I think, before the end of the week we will hold it," Klishas told reporters.

Klishas also did not rule out that Russian President Vladimir Putin might participate in the meeting.

Russia is voting on a comprehensive package of 206 amendments to the main law.

The vote seeks to introduce amendments to the 1993 constitution, which will include protecting the institution of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, setting children as a priority of Russia's domestic policy and an obligation to support and protect culture as the unique heritage of Russia's multi-ethnic nation.

Other amendments will confirm that Russia safeguards historical truth and honors the efforts of the defenders of the motherland.

The amendments envision a limit of two consecutive six-year terms for the president of the Russian Federation. The provision applies to the president at the time the legal changes enter into force, not taking into account the number of terms previously served in this position, thus paving the way for Putin to run again after his current term ends in 2024.

The proposed changes also aim to protect Russia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, prohibiting any attempts or calls to alienate part of its territory.