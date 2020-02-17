(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the stance voiced by a judge of Russia's Constitutional Court, who said that the Soviet Union was an "illegally created state," a personal opinion, adding that Russia is the legal successor of the USSR de jure and de facto.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Kommersant newspaper reported that Russian Constitutional Court judge Konstantin Aranovsky said in a written opinion published last December that the Soviet Union was not a legally created country and Russia should not be considered as the successor of the "repressive and terrorist acts" of the Soviet authorities.

The opinion was issued in addition to the decision of the Constitutional Court on the compensation of housing for people who were repressed and forcibly resettled during the USSR times.

"This is the opinion of a Constitutional Court member... In this case, we will not comment on it, proceeding from the fact that Russia is both de jure and de facto the legal successor of the Soviet Union," Peskov told reporters.