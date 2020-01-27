Russian Constitutional Court Rules to Review Case of Protester Kotov

Russia's Constitutional Court ordered the courts to review the case of activist Konstantin Kotov, convicted for violations at protest rallies

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russia's Constitutional Court ordered the courts to review the case of activist Konstantin Kotov, convicted for violations at protest rallies.

Earlier, Kotov sent a complaint to the Constitutional Court asking to check Article 212.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, under which he had been convicted for violations during protests, for compliance with the Constitution.