Russian Constitutional Court Rules To Review Case Of Protester Kotov
Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:28 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russia's Constitutional Court ordered the courts to review the case of activist Konstantin Kotov, convicted for violations at protest rallies.
Earlier, Kotov sent a complaint to the Constitutional Court asking to check Article 212.1 of the Russian Criminal Code, under which he had been convicted for violations during protests, for compliance with the Constitution.