Russian Constitutional Court Says Bill On Constitution Amendment In Line With Law

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:12 PM

Russian Constitutional Court Says Bill on Constitution Amendment in Line With Law

Russia's Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution is in line with the country's law

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) Russia's Constitutional Court ruled on Monday that the presidential bill on the amendment to the national constitution is in line with the country's law.

"The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation has come to a conclusion that the procedure of entry into force for Article 1 of the Russian Federation's law on the amendment to the Russian Federation's constitution 'On improving the regulation of certain matters related to the organization and functioning of public authorities' is in line with the Russian Federation's constitution .

.. The provisions of the Russian Federation's law on the amendment to the Russian Federation's constitution 'On improving the regulation of certain matters related to the organization and functioning of public authorities', which have not yet entered into force, are in line with the provisions of Articles 1, 2 and 9 of the Russian Federation's constitution," the court ruling read.

The Russian Constitutional Court's decision will be sent to the president immediately and cannot be appealed.

