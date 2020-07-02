UrduPoint.com
Russian Constitutional Referendum Held With Utmost Transparency To Ensure Legitimacy - CEC

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Russia's constitutional amendment vote was conducted as transparently as possible to guarantee legitimacy of the plebiscite, Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said on Wednesday.

"Maximum transparency, maximum accessibility to different types of voting, forms of voting, methods of voting, ability to choose convenient time during these days.

We see that our citizens have appreciated this. Security, accessibility, transparency and cooperation guarantee the credibility of results and, as a result, their legitimacy," Pamfilova told Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Pamfilova thanked Russian citizens and said that they freely expressed their will during the constitutional vote.

According to the CEC, no incidents or violations related to the storage of ballots were registered in the course of the voting.

