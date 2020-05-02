Russian Construction Minister Yakushev Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russian Construction and Housing Minister Vladimir Yakushev has contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized on Friday, the ministry's press service said.

"The head of the Russian Ministry of Construction, Vladimir Yakushev, made a decision to be hospitalized.

The minister's and one of his deputies, Dmitry Volkov's, coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed by a CT [computed tomography scan]," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Yakushev said, as cited by the statement, that he would be undergoing treatment in one of the Moscow hospitals and that he would stay in contact.

It is noted that deputy minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed as Yakushev's temporary replacement.