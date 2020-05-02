UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Construction Minister Yakushev Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 12:40 AM

Russian Construction Minister Yakushev Hospitalized After Contracting COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) Russian Construction and Housing Minister Vladimir Yakushev has contracted the coronavirus and was hospitalized on Friday, the ministry's press service said.

"The head of the Russian Ministry of Construction, Vladimir Yakushev, made a decision to be hospitalized.

The minister's and one of his deputies, Dmitry Volkov's, coronavirus diagnosis was confirmed by a CT [computed tomography scan]," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Yakushev said, as cited by the statement, that he would be undergoing treatment in one of the Moscow hospitals and that he would stay in contact.

It is noted that deputy minister Nikita Stasishin has been appointed as Yakushev's temporary replacement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Relate ..

1 hour ago

Ex-Member of Merkel's Party to Run in German Parli ..

1 hour ago

Zimbabwean President Extends Quarantine for 2 Week ..

1 hour ago

Domestic Violence Cases in New York Rise By 30% in ..

1 hour ago

Communications curbs violating fundamental rights ..

1 hour ago

Over 700 under quarantine in Multan after 2424 lea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.