Russian Consul General Does Not See Big Changes in Contacts With US Under Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik there have been no meaningful changes in the diplomatic mission's contacts with US officials after President Joe Biden assumed office.

"There are no significant changes in terms of contacts with officials after the arrival of the new administration," Zakharov said. "Nevertheless, meetings at various levels continue, for example, with state secretaries who are responsible for international relations, mayors of cities, representatives of the business community."

Zakharov explained the Consulate General uses its contacts with state and municipal authorities - branches of the Federal agencies and primarily the US State Department, but also immigration and law enforcement agencies, as well as state secretaries and the mayors - to solve more "specialized" problems.

"The attitude toward Russian diplomats varies, but one cannot say that it is biased," he said. "Perhaps, the anti-Russian rhetoric, artificially whipped up over the years, is balanced here by the traditional southern hospitality."

However, Zakharov emphasized that cooperation between Russia and the United States at the inter-regional level continues to develop, and there are active contacts between the cities of Moscow and Houston.

"In particular, in February 2020, the delegation of the Moscow government visited Houston," he said. "Within the framework of the visit, the pavilion 'Welcome to Moscow!' the famous 'Houston Rodeo' was opened and one of the days during the event was renamed 'Day of Russia.' An agreement in principle was reached to hold such events on a regular basis, and a decision was made to preserve the status of a consulting partner of the Moscow International Medical Cluster (MMK) by the Houston Medical Center. Tyumen and the regions in the Urals are trying to keep up with the capital."

Zakharov noted that the vast majority of events until now had to be held virtually. In June 2020, a video conference "Virtual business mission Ural-Texas," was held in which Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov took part.

Similarly, a "Moscow-Houston" teleconference was organized in December to address the problems of developing tourism in the post-pandemic period, he said, adding that the Iowa-Stavropol twin-city teleconference is currently being organized.

"In general, there are many interesting plans and ideas, we hope that all of them will be implemented," he said.

Zakharov expressed hope that once the situation with respect to the novel coronavirus outbreak improves, mutual visits will resume.