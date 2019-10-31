Russian Consul Hopes Culture to Nurture Better Political Dialogue With Germany

The Russian consul general in Frankfurt told Sputnik he expected political ties between Russia and Germany to improve soon but said he would focus on promoting their joint heritage

WIESBADEN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Russian consul general in Frankfurt told Sputnik he expected political ties between Russia and Germany to improve soon but said he would focus on promoting their joint heritage.

Alexander Bulai spoke after the Elizabeth Readings in the Hessian capital of Wiesbaden. This year's edition honored German-born Hessian princesses who married into the Russian royal family and helped change schooling traditions by mixing European practices with Russian customs.

"It is an important event ... especially now that our [bilateral] relations are not in their best shape. In this situation, culture takes a front-seat role, and we are trying to promote it," Bulai said.

The senior diplomat said he regretted that Hessian officials had skipped the event, despite suggesting they would come, but argued that "our relations will definitely improve in the near future, primarily in the political sphere.

"

Bulai said the two countries should look back at their history together, and warned of political undercurrents that seemed to be trying "in recent years to destroy this relationship."

"As a consul general I see my role as a contributor who tries to improve relations by facilitating cultural and academic exchanges," he said.

The Russian diplomatic mission is doing everything in its power to bring back to Germany the exhibition about Hessian princesses that had enormous success in Frankfurt in 2017. The show, called "Love, Splendor and Downfall: The Hessian Princesses in Russian History," may be back on display in 2021-2022.