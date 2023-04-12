Close
Russian Consul In Belarus Gets Sapega's Consent To Be Extradited Home - Embassy Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A Russian consul has visited Russian citizen Sofia Sapega detained in Belarus and received her consent to be extradited back home, Alexey Maskalev, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Minsk, told Sputnik.

"Our consul visited Sofia Sapega on Monday, April 10. During the meeting with the convicted Russian national, he obtained her consent to be extradited to Russia for a possible further imprisonment in the Russian Federation," Maskalev said.

Maskalev added that the procedure of Sapega's extradition was supervised by Russian and Belarusian law enforcement officers.

In the beginning of April, Sapega's lawyer Anton Gashinsky told Sputnik that the woman's defense submitted a petition for her transfer to Russia to the Russian Justice Ministry and the process had been launched.

In May 2021, a Ryanair plane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a fake bomb threat. Sapega and her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist after it helped organize post-election protests in Belarus, were arrested during a stopover at the airport. Protasevich has since made public confessions of his crimes and been transferred to house arrest.

On May 6, 2022, a court sentenced Sapega to six years in prison on several charges, including publishing private information about security officials and inciting social hatred.

