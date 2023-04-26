Russian Consul in Norway Calls Allegations About His Ties to Special Services 'Unfounded'

Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo told Sputnik on Wednesday that media reports claiming that he is connected to special services are unfounded and provocative

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo told Sputnik on Wednesday that media reports claiming that he is connected to special services are unfounded and provocative.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian NRK broadcaster reported that Chemerilo is allegedly connected to military intelligence without providing any evidence.

"Citing to data from 'numerous sources' ... unfounded accusations were brought in connection with the special services," the diplomat said, adding that the reporters have been engaged in "an outright provocation against the head of the Russian consular mission."

Chemerilo also said that the goal behind the media report was to end the Russian presence in Norway.