UrduPoint.com

Russian Consul In Norway Calls Allegations About His Ties To Special Services 'Unfounded'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Russian Consul in Norway Calls Allegations About His Ties to Special Services 'Unfounded'

Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo told Sputnik on Wednesday that media reports claiming that he is connected to special services are unfounded and provocative

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian Consul General in Svalbard Andrey Chemerilo told Sputnik on Wednesday that media reports claiming that he is connected to special services are unfounded and provocative.

Earlier in the day, the Norwegian NRK broadcaster reported that Chemerilo is allegedly connected to military intelligence without providing any evidence.

"Citing to data from 'numerous sources' ... unfounded accusations were brought in connection with the special services," the diplomat said, adding that the reporters have been engaged in "an outright provocation against the head of the Russian consular mission."

Chemerilo also said that the goal behind the media report was to end the Russian presence in Norway.

Related Topics

Russia Norway Media From

Recent Stories

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperat ..

Czech Gov't Approves Agreement on Defense Cooperation With US - Prime Minister

20 seconds ago
 National Bank of Fujairah&#039;s net profit surges ..

National Bank of Fujairah&#039;s net profit surges 151.8% to AED 152.0 million ..

14 minutes ago
 WHO Expects Death Toll Increase in Sudan Due to Po ..

WHO Expects Death Toll Increase in Sudan Due to Poor Sanitation - Director-Gener ..

3 minutes ago
 Man kills wife over domestic dispute

Man kills wife over domestic dispute

3 minutes ago
 BAP party expresses full confidence in PM Shehbaz' ..

BAP party expresses full confidence in PM Shehbaz's leadership

3 minutes ago
 US Republicans race to avert debt default, but hol ..

US Republicans race to avert debt default, but holdouts remain

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.