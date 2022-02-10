Russian Consul in NY Says US Refusing Visa to Successor for Almost Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States has been denying a visa to the successor of the Russian consul general in New York for almost a year, so it cannot be ruled out that the mission will be left without a consul, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.

"Anatoly Kargapolov does not have a visa. He's been waiting for a little less than a year," Ovsyannikov said.

Kargapolov should replace him as Consul General in New York. The replacement was due to have happened in May.