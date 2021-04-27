Russian Consul in Odessa Should Leave Ukraine by April 30 - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declared Russian consul in Odessa a person whose staying in the country is undesired, the diplomat should leave Ukraine by April 30.

Moscow declared a staffer of the Ukrainian embassy persona non grata and demanded that he leave the country by the end of April 30.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed its protest over the decision.

"As a response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declares the consul of the Russian Federation's consulate general in Odessa as a person whose staying on the Ukrainian territory is undesired. He should leave the Ukrainian territory by the end of the day of April 30, 2021," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.