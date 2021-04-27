UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consul In Odessa Should Leave Ukraine By April 30 - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:49 PM

Russian Consul in Odessa Should Leave Ukraine by April 30 - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declared Russian consul in Odessa a person whose staying in the country is undesired, the diplomat should leave Ukraine by April 30

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declared Russian consul in Odessa a person whose staying in the country is undesired, the diplomat should leave Ukraine by April 30.

Moscow declared a staffer of the Ukrainian embassy persona non grata and demanded that he leave the country by the end of April 30.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed its protest over the decision.

"As a response, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry declares the consul of the Russian Federation's consulate general in Odessa as a person whose staying on the Ukrainian territory is undesired. He should leave the Ukrainian territory by the end of the day of April 30, 2021," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Russia Odessa April

Recent Stories

PTI believe in empowerment of marginalized segment ..

2 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars facilities monitored

2 minutes ago

AIOU revises exam reappear policy

2 minutes ago

Bid to smuggle 168 kg hashish foiled in peshawar

10 minutes ago

Putin Congratulates South African Leader on Freedo ..

10 minutes ago

Iranian warships 'aggressively' approached US vess ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.