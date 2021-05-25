Russian Consul Meets With Parents of Russian Citizen Sapega, Detained in Minsk - Embassy

Russia's consul in Belarus met with the parents of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk, and recommended them a lawyer, in addition, Russian diplomats expect to get consular access to the detainee soon, the Russian Embassy in Belarus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Russia's consul in Belarus met with the parents of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, who was detained in Minsk, and recommended them a lawyer, in addition, Russian diplomats expect to get consular access to the detainee soon, the Russian Embassy in Belarus said on Monday.

Earlier, Belarusian opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said that the Russian consul "refused to provide assistance" to Sapega, who was detained in Minsk with the founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich.

"We would like to note that the consul met with the parents of citizen Sapega, whom a lawyer was recommended in case of need to provide qualified legal assistance.

We are in constant contact with them. The embassy also sent a corresponding request to the competent authorities of the Republic of Belarus on citizen Sapega. we have received a notification of her detention. We are cooperating on this issue with the Belarusian side. In the near future we expect to get consular access to the detainee," the embassy said on Facebook.

In addition, the Russian diplomatic mission called the information that the Russian consul allegedly did not help the Russian woman Sapega as "yet another lie."