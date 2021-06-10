Russian Consul Met With Detained Sapega in Minsk - Ambassador

Russian consul in Minsk met on Wednesday with detained Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, she had no complaints about her treatment in the detention center, Russian Ambassador in Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Russian consul in Minsk met on Wednesday with detained Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, she had no complaints about her treatment in the detention center, Russian Ambassador in Belarus Yevgeny Lukyanov said.

"Consular access to Sapega was provided.

Yesterday, another meeting of our consul with Sapega took place. She did not have any complaints about her health and conditions of detention," Lukyanov said at a press conference on Thursday.

Moscow has requested the Belarusian authorities to provide multiple consular access to another detained Russian citizen, Egod Dudnikov, and the issue is under consideration, the ambassador added.