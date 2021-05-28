UrduPoint.com
Russian Consul Visited Sapega In Pre-Trial Detention Facility In Minsk - Ambassador

Fri 28th May 2021

The Russian consul visited detained Russian citizen Sofia Sapega in a pre-trial detention facility in Minsk, another visit is planned for the next week, Russian ambassador Yevgeniy Lukyanov said on Friday

Sapega was detained alongside Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after a Ryanair plane made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23. Earlier in the day, a court in the Belarusian capital rejected a complaint on Sapega's detention.

"Our consul visited her. As you know, her requests were fulfilled ... The consul will visit her again next week.

We maintain contact with her parents, both with her father and the new family, her mother and father-in-law," Lukyanov told reporters.

All the problems with access to the detained young woman are only related to logistics, the ambassador assured.

"My task is to ensure the implementation of our obligations related to consular support for the Russian citizen who found herself in such a situation. Naturally, we do not meddle in the powers of the Belarusian authorities, we only provide consular support," Lukyanov stressed.

