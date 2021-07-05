MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian Consulate General in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif has temporarily suspended its operations, the Russian Embassy to Afghanistan told Sputnik on Monday, adding that there is no plan to close the embassy.

Earlier in the day, the Kremlin said that the situation in Afghanistan is worsening after the withdrawal of the US forces and their allies.

"This is a temporary suspension of the work of the consulate general until the situation is clarified. The embassy is reliably protected, there are no plans to evacuate it," the spokesman of the Russian diplomatic mission, Nikita Ishenko, said.