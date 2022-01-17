Russian Consulate General in Almaty to Reopen on January 24 - Diplomatic Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 17 (Sputnik) - The Russian consulate general in Almaty will reopen on January 24, the diplomatic mission said on Monday.

"Dear citizens! Due to cases of coronavirus infection among employees of the consulate general, consular receptions will resume on January 24" the diplomatic mission wrote on its Telegram channel.