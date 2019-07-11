UrduPoint.com
Russian Consulate General In Greece Says Checking Reports On 2 Citizens Killed By Storm

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:20 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Russian consulate general in Greece in verifying information about two Russian nationals allegedly deceased during a powerful storm in the country's northern Halkidiki region, the diplomatic mission's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Greece's Central Macedonia region, which includes Halkidiki, was swept by a rainstorm and strong winds. According to Greek firefighters, six people were killed in the incident and 20 people have been hospitalized. The local thestival.gr news outlet reported that a 39-year-old Russian national and a 2-year-old minor had been killed as strong wind toppled a tree near a hotel in the Potidea area on Halkidiki.

"The consulate general of Russia is checking information about two deceased Russian citizens. We have received information that a tree fell and the two citizens were killed.

We are checking if there are Russians among those injured," the spokesperson said.

Firefighters have said that emergency services received over 600 calls on Wednesday, adding that 140 firefighters and 44 cars were working to pump water and cut down trees in the wake of the storm.

The authorities of Central Macedonia have applied for declaring an emergency in the Halkidiki area to ensure swift action in coping with the consequences of the disaster.

Early on Thursday, the authorities held an emergency meeting in Thessaloniki to assess the situation.

Moreover, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis is heading to the site of the incident on Halkidiki.

Meteorological services warn that the storm is moving to the south of Greece.

