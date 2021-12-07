Russian Consulate General in Houston Downsized to 2 Diplomats - Consul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Russian Consulate General in Houston, Texas, currently has only two diplomats, including the consul general himself, but progress in visa talks with the United States will allow more staff to arrive, Consul General Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik on Monday.

"At the moment we have two diplomats left, including me. But, again, the positive developments I mentioned will allow new employees to arrive. This applies to both American diplomatic missions in Russia and Russian diplomatic missions in the United States, including the Consulate General in Houston," Zakharov said.