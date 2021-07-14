UrduPoint.com
Russian Consulate General In Mazar-i-Sharif To Resume Work Once Safety Guaranteed - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 05:40 AM

Russian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif to Resume Work Once Safety Guaranteed - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia's consulate general in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif will resume its work once Moscow receives ironclad guarantees that its diplomats will be safe, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the month, the Russian Consulate General in Mazar-i-Sharif temporarily suspended its operations amid the fighting between the Taliban (banned in Russia) and the Afghan armed forces.

"We want to wait it out, to see when the situation becomes stable. We cannot risk our people. As soon as we receive guarantees [the consulate general will resume operations]," Kabulov said, adding that the staff wants to get back to work.

"I immediately contacted Mullah [Abdul Ghani] Baradar, [and] he swore that all field commanders had been instructed that not a single speck of dust should fall upon the Consulate General of the Russian Federation," Kabulov added.

