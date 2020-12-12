UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate General In New York Says Closes Until 2021 Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russian Consulate General in New York Says Closes Until 2021 Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in New York said it would be closed until the end of the year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Consulate General in New York will be temporarily closed for a quarantine until the end of the year," the consulate wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with about 15.8 million confirmed cases and more than 294,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter New York United States March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

7 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

8 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

8 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

8 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

8 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.