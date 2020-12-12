Russian Consulate General in New York Says Closes Until 2021 Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in New York said it would be closed until the end of the year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the deteriorating epidemiological situation, the Consulate General in New York will be temporarily closed for a quarantine until the end of the year," the consulate wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with about 15.8 million confirmed cases and more than 294,000 fatalities.