UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate General In US Urges Citizens To Limit Visits To Urgent Matters - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Russian Consulate General in US Urges Citizens to Limit Visits to Urgent Matters - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in the United States continues its operations but calls on the citizens to limit their visits to urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The work of the Consular Department as well as of the embassy doesn't stop," Antonov said in a statement. "We call on the visitors, primarily of the Consular Section of the Embassy, understand the measures taken by us, and if possible to postpone their visits to later times. Russian diplomats will accepts citizens with urgent matters and emergency situations, as well those who scheduled their visits before March 16, which is the date of the imposition of limitations."

Related Topics

Russia United States March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

1 hour ago

'Test every suspected case' of COVID-19: WHO

10 seconds ago

Russian court backs Putin presidential 'reset' pla ..

11 seconds ago

Sindh High court hear 20 cases per day , Suggests ..

12 seconds ago

140,000 workers laid off in Ireland over virus: st ..

14 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.