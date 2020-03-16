Russian Consulate General in US Urges Citizens to Limit Visits to Urgent Matters - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in the United States continues its operations but calls on the citizens to limit their visits to urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The work of the Consular Department as well as of the embassy doesn't stop," Antonov said in a statement. "We call on the visitors, primarily of the Consular Section of the Embassy, understand the measures taken by us, and if possible to postpone their visits to later times. Russian diplomats will accepts citizens with urgent matters and emergency situations, as well those who scheduled their visits before March 16, which is the date of the imposition of limitations."