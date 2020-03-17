Russian Consulate General in US Urges Citizens to Limit Visits to Urgent Matters - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in the United States continues its operations but calls on the citizens to limit their visits to urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The work of the Consular Department as well as of the embassy doesn't stop," Antonov said in a statement. "We call on the visitors, primarily of the Consular Section of the Embassy, understand the measures taken by us, and if possible to postpone their visits to later times. Russian diplomats will accepts citizens with urgent matters and emergency situations, as well those who scheduled their visits before March 16, which is the date of the imposition of limitations."

Antonov underlined that the Russian Diplomatic missions abroad always stand ready to accept the citizens to solve their urgent matters.

"The embassy will set up a hotline for receiving calls from Russian citizens and compatriots with information about people with a viral infection, their location, health conditions and emerging requests for assistance," he noted. "We are in close contact with the State Department and other government agencies responsible for epidemiological safety. At the same time, diplomatic, including consular (for example visa) cooperation with US agencies remains unchanged."

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in the United States which he said would free up about $50 billion in disaster relief funds to counter the virus' spread. The administration also announced a potential economic aid package of $800 billion.