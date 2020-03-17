UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate General In US Urges Citizens To Limit Visits To Urgent Matters - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Russian Consulate General in US Urges Citizens to Limit Visits to Urgent Matters - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in the United States continues its operations but calls on the citizens to limit their visits to urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak, Russian Ambassador in the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"The work of the Consular Department as well as of the embassy doesn't stop," Antonov said in a statement. "We call on the visitors, primarily of the Consular Section of the Embassy, understand the measures taken by us, and if possible to postpone their visits to later times. Russian diplomats will accepts citizens with urgent matters and emergency situations, as well those who scheduled their visits before March 16, which is the date of the imposition of limitations."

Antonov underlined that the Russian Diplomatic missions abroad always stand ready to accept the citizens to solve their urgent matters.

"The embassy will set up a hotline for receiving calls from Russian citizens and compatriots with information about people with a viral infection, their location, health conditions and emerging requests for assistance," he noted. "We are in close contact with the State Department and other government agencies responsible for epidemiological safety. At the same time, diplomatic, including consular (for example visa) cooperation with US agencies remains unchanged."

US President Donald Trump on Friday declared a state of emergency in the United States which he said would free up about $50 billion in disaster relief funds to counter the virus' spread. The administration also announced a potential economic aid package of $800 billion.

Related Topics

Russia Trump Same United States March Visa From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

48 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

48 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

22 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

22 minutes ago

Curfew as US cities shut down in coronavirus fight ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.