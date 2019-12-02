Russian Consulate General Says in Contact With US Authorities Over New Orleans Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) The Russian Consulate General in Houston said that it was in contact with the US authorities over a shooting incident in New Orleans on Sunday morning.

"On December 1 in the morning, an unknown suspect opened fire in a tourist district of New Orleans, Louisiana. According to local police, 11 people were injured. The Consulate General is in contact with the law enforcement agencies that are clarifying the citizenship of those injured," the diplomatic mission said on Twitter.

The shooting took place in a busy commercial block of Canal Street in the French Quarter. The police initially said that 10 people had been injured, but later 11 casualties were reported.

Several hours later, the police said that "upon further investigation, the total number of victims in this incident is, in fact, 10."

A suspected individual was detained near the scene, but his possible involvement in the incident remains under investigation.