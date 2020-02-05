UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate General Says No Russians Flew Turkish Jet That Broke Apart In Istanbul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:40 PM

Russian Consulate General Says No Russians Flew Turkish Jet That Broke Apart in Istanbul

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) There were no Russian nationals aboard a Turkish airline's plane that split into three parts after a hard landing in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Russian consulate general said, citing provisional data.

"The preliminary information received from the airline's representative suggests that there were no Russian citizens among the passengers," the diplomatic mission said.

The plane, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, veered off the runway, caught fire and broke apart as it attempted a landing in Sabiha airport in rough weather.

There were 177 people on board the aircraft, which performed a domestic flight from the port city of Izmir. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said 120 people were injured. The airport has been closed and a probe into the accident is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Weather Fire Governor Russia Split Izmir Istanbul From Airport

Recent Stories

Government of Azerbaijan honours Abdullah bin Zaye ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Airport busiest for international traffic fo ..

26 minutes ago

US Sanctions on Cuba Constitute Deliberate Violati ..

38 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Mac ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan incomplete without inclusion of Jummu, K ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.