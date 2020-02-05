Russian Consulate General Says No Russians Flew Turkish Jet That Broke Apart in Istanbul

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) There were no Russian nationals aboard a Turkish airline's plane that split into three parts after a hard landing in Istanbul on Wednesday, the Russian consulate general said, citing provisional data.

"The preliminary information received from the airline's representative suggests that there were no Russian citizens among the passengers," the diplomatic mission said.

The plane, operated by Turkish low-cost airline Pegasus, veered off the runway, caught fire and broke apart as it attempted a landing in Sabiha airport in rough weather.

There were 177 people on board the aircraft, which performed a domestic flight from the port city of Izmir. Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said 120 people were injured. The airport has been closed and a probe into the accident is underway.