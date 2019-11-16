UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate General Says Requested To Meet Russian Citizen Shot In Arizona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 04:10 AM

Russian Consulate General Says Requested to Meet Russian Citizen Shot in Arizona

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Consular access to a Russian national shot by a US Border Patrol agent when allegedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico has been requested, Russian Consulate-General in Houston press attache told Sputnik.

"The Consulate-General has contacted the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)," the press attache said on Friday. "We were informed that last night a Russian citizen, Gluschenko Evgeny Pavlovich, 1982, was injured yesterday in Arizona when attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.

"

The press attaché pointed out that the injured Russian national is currently in a hospital in Goodyear, Arizona, and his life is not in danger according to the preliminary assessment.

"We are trying to get in contact with him directly as well as we request a consular access to him," the press attache said.

The Russian Consulate is trying to clarify the details of what exactly happened and how Gluschenko tried to cross the US- Mexico border, the press attaché added.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Houston United States Mexico Border From

Recent Stories

Walk 2019 sees thousands make great strides in boo ..

4 hours ago

India, UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship: India ..

4 hours ago

International Criminal Court approves probe Into c ..

3 hours ago

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

5 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

5 hours ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.