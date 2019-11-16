Russian Consulate General Says Requested to Meet Russian Citizen Shot in Arizona

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Consular access to a Russian national shot by a US Border Patrol agent when allegedly trying to cross into the United States from Mexico has been requested, Russian Consulate-General in Houston press attache told Sputnik.

"The Consulate-General has contacted the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)," the press attache said on Friday. "We were informed that last night a Russian citizen, Gluschenko Evgeny Pavlovich, 1982, was injured yesterday in Arizona when attempting to cross the US-Mexico border.

"

The press attaché pointed out that the injured Russian national is currently in a hospital in Goodyear, Arizona, and his life is not in danger according to the preliminary assessment.

"We are trying to get in contact with him directly as well as we request a consular access to him," the press attache said.

The Russian Consulate is trying to clarify the details of what exactly happened and how Gluschenko tried to cross the US- Mexico border, the press attaché added.