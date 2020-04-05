UrduPoint.com
Russian Consulate General Thanks Russians Living In US For Helping Stranded Compatriots

Sun 05th April 2020 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in New York has thanked Russians living in the United States for helping their compatriots, who cannot currently return to their homeland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport revoked all previously issued charter clearance from April 4, confirming the freeze on rescue flights. It had temporarily suspended the clearance for charter flights by Russian and foreign airlines that were to airlift Russian travelers from abroad. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said later in the day that the government would come back with a schedule of repatriation on Monday.

"The Consulate General of Russia in New York expresses its sincere gratitude to those concerned compatriots living in the US, as well as to public organizations that have provided and are providing assistance, including providing shelter, to Russian citizens who find themselves in a difficult situation in New York," the diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

The consulate also expressed special gratitude to the Coordinating Council of Russian Compatriots of the US headed by Elena Branson, a group of volunteers representing the Orthodox Youth of New York and Russian Youth of America organizations led by Igor Kochan, as well as the Russian Orthodox Church.

The diplomatic mission added that it would continue to work on the Russian nationals' speedy return.

There are about 2,000 Russians stranded in the United States, waiting for their evacuation.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, which is the largest number of COVID-19 cases of all countries. The United States has the third largest death toll from COVID-19 in the world (over 8,300 fatalities), it is surpassed only by Spain (over 11,900 deaths) and Italy (over 15,300 deaths). The city of New York alone has registered over 1,900 deaths from COVID-19.

