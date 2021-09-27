Russian Consulate in Houston May Be Left With 2 Diplomats by End of 2021 - Consul General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The Russian Consulate General in Houston, Texas, may be forced to operate with only two diplomats by the end of this year unless the situation with respect to the United States' issuing visas improves, Consul General Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"Frankly, if the situation does not change, then by the end of this year only two diplomats will remain in the Consulate General: your humble servant and the deputy consul-adviser. This is less than a quarter of the required number of people," Zakharov said.

The consul said the two people performing consular activities - signing documents, officially contacting the US authorities, visiting persons under arrest or imprisonment - would have to cover 13 US states in South and Midwest of the United States, where "tens of thousands of our compatriots live.

"

Zakharov said the Consulate General would also have to reduce the number of citizens it can receive and expects an increase the response time.

"Well, if the situation doesn't change, my deputy and I will have to recall our young years and, with the permission of Moscow, as they say in our professional jargon 'sit at the window' ourselves - receive citizens, draw up powers of attorney, print passports and visas, answer letters, and so on," Zakharov said. "Alas, in this situation we will have no choice but to limit the reception."