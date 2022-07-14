UrduPoint.com

Russian Consulate In Houston Says Dozens Of Russians Being Detained At Southern US Border

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik that the diplomatic mission is receiving dozens of reports of Russians being detained at the southern US border over illegal crossing, and is trying to provide them with assistance

"We are receiving dozens of reports about the detentions of our citizens who are trying to enter the United States through the Mexican border. Four or five arrest reports a day, mostly in Arizona, less in Texas," Zakharov said. "In almost all cases, we are trying to figure out how and what. But it's an illegal border crossing ... These are our citizens. It is clear that they violated the law, but these are our citizens and their rights must be fully respected. Their fate is not indifferent to us."

