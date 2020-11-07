Russian Consulate in Montenegro Suspends Services From November 9 Due to COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Russian Consulate in Montenegro suspends services from November 9 due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country, the Russian embassy in the country said in a statement.

"In connection with a sharp deterioration in the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Montenegro in October-November 2020 due to a significant increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19, the adoption of additional restrictive measures by the Montenegrin authorities to combat its spread and in order to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Montenegro, еhe embassy will suspend the provision of consular services (actions) from November 9, 2020. In this regard, their provision to citizens applying via the preliminary electronic registration system will not be made (tentatively until November 22, 2020)," the diplomatic mission said.