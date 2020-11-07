UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Consulate In Montenegro Suspends Services From November 9 Due To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russian Consulate in Montenegro Suspends Services From November 9 Due to COVID-19

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The Russian Consulate in Montenegro suspends services from November 9 due to the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the country, the Russian embassy in the country said in a statement.

"In connection with a sharp deterioration in the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Montenegro in October-November 2020 due to a significant increase in the number of cases of coronavirus infection COVID-19, the adoption of additional restrictive measures by the Montenegrin authorities to combat its spread and in order to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in Montenegro, еhe embassy will suspend the provision of consular services (actions) from November 9, 2020. In this regard, their provision to citizens applying via the preliminary electronic registration system will not be made (tentatively until November 22, 2020)," the diplomatic mission said.

Related Topics

Russia November 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

1 hour ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

2 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

16 minutes ago

Roglic extends Vuelta lead before 'decisive' 17th ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.