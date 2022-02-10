UrduPoint.com

Russian Consulate in New York Downsized to 5 Staffers Due to US Policy - Consul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The Russian Consulate General in New York has only five staffers for the first time in history because of Washington's policy, with the mission having shrunk by more than half in January, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik.

"We do have only four employees (not counting the consul).

In late January, five families left. A total of four people remain," Ovsyannikov said.

"For the first time in the Consulate General there is no security officer, which is a glaring fact," he said. "I don't remember cases when only four diplomats worked in New York," he added.

The mission continues performing its duties to full extent, the diplomat added.

