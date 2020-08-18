UrduPoint.com
Russian Consulate In New York Hopes US Ensures Diplomatic Mission's Security - Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 07:00 AM

Russian Consulate in New York Hopes US Ensures Diplomatic Mission's Security - Diplomat

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Russian consulate general in New York hopes that the US law enforcement agencies will take sufficient measures to protect the diplomatic mission, one of the diplomats told Sputnik.

Earlier, the consulate general said that an unknown man had been throwing stones on August 10-16 at the diplomatic mission.

The police detained the man on the first day, and then released him, and he continued to throw stones, the consulate said.

"The consulate general is concerned that sufficient measures have not been taken to protect us from such violations by the same person," the diplomat said.

"We hope that local law enforcement agencies will take sufficient required measures to ensure our security, as it is written in the relevant international treaties," he said.

