Russian Consulate In New York Says No Info On Infected Russians Amid COVID-19 - Spokesman

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Russia's consulate general in New York has not received any information about Russian nationals infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and has not been asked to provide assistance, spokesman for the consulate, Alexey Topolsky, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We do not have information regarding Russian citizens who might have contracted the virus and have not received any requests for assistance," Topolsky said.

He added that no one has also requested to provide help with returning to Russia as long as the national flagship carrier Aeroflot continues to operate flights between Moscow and New York.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

