Russian Consulate in New York Says Telefax Issues Not Fixed Since January Raise Questions

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The Russian Consulate-General in New York told Sputnik on Tuesday the fact that the Verizon company, which provides telephone services to the diplomatic mission, cannot fix problems with fax connection for several months raises questions.

On January 18, the consulate reported fax and telephone connection issues, due to which the diplomats at the mission were left with no connection for a couple of days.

"The Verizon telecommunications company cites technical issues. We were repeatedly informed that allegedly there were some problems on their side," the Consulate-General said. "These problems are, for some reason, not being solved over such a long period of time. This raises questions."

According to the Consulate-General, the problems with the telephone connection had been resolved.