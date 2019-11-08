Russian Consulate in Sydney in Contact With Australian Police in Search for Murder Suspect

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia 's Consulate General in Sydney is in constant contact with Australia 's law enforcement agents in the state of New South Wales in connection to the ongoing search for Russian citizen Vladimir Kondakov, who is suspected of killing Albert Metledge, an Australian national.

On Wednesday, the suspect allegedly stabbed and killed the 76-year-old property developer and critically wounded his son, Anthony, at a construction site. Police have since deployed helicopters and dogs to search for Kondakov.

"[The Consulate General] is aware that since Wednesday, police in [Australia's] New South Wales state are actively searching for Russian citizen Kondakov .

.. We are monitoring the situation and have been in constant contact with the state's law enforcement," the consulate posted on Facebook.

It added that it counted on that in the case that the Russian citizen was caught and detained, Australia would grant him the right to meet with the consulate's representatives in adherence to the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

According to media, Kondakov does not have permanent residence in Australia.