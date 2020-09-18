UrduPoint.com
Russian Consulate Reports Accident With Bus Carrying Russian Tourists Near Turkey's Alanya

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:41 PM

A bus carrying Russian tourists got into an accident near Turkey's resort city of Alanya, effort is made to obtain more information on the matter, a spokesman for Russia's Consulate General in Antalya said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) A bus carrying Russian tourists got into an accident near Turkey's resort city of Alanya, effort is made to obtain more information on the matter, a spokesman for Russia's Consulate General in Antalya said on Friday.

Russia's E1.RU news portal reported earlier in the day that a bus with Russian tourists turned over on a rocky road, leaving seven people injured.

"We confirm the crash, which involved one bus. We are working to establish the details," the spokesman said.

