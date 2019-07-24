Russian Consulate Says No Russians Among 25 Tourists Injured in Bus Accident in Turkey

A representative of the Russian consulate general in the Turkish city of Antalya refuted in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday reports that Russian citizens were among 25 tourists injured in a bus accident in Antalya province

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) A representative of the Russian consulate general in the Turkish city of Antalya refuted in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday reports that Russian citizens were among 25 tourists injured in a bus accident in Antalya province.

Turkish Anadolu news agency reported earlier in the day that 25 tourists from Russia, Poland and Norway had been injured in a bus accident near the resort city of Kemer. Most of them were reportedly injured by broken glass and have already received outpatient medical assistance.

"We confirm the road accident. According to the police and Antalya's department for culture and tourism, there are no Russian citizens among those injured. These are tourists from Poland and Norway," the representative of the consulate told Sputnik.