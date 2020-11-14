Russian Consulate Unaware of Any Russians in Alleged Montreal Hostage Incident - Spokesman

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Russian Consulate General in Montreal is unaware of any Russian citizens affected by the reported hostage situation at the Ubisoft offices, a diplomatic mission spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Consulate General is in contact with the Montreal police. There is currently no information about the presence of Russian citizens in the building," the spokesperson said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, police were called to investigate an armed robbery that took a more drastic turn with reports emerged a hostage situation was unfolding.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) said in a statement to Sputnik that the police operation is still ongoing and an evacuation of the building is underway, adding that no injuries have been observed so far.

A Ubisoft spokesperson said in an email to Sputnik that the company is aware of the reported hostage situation at its Montreal office and is closely coordinating with law enforcement.

Local reports now say that the incident may be a case of swatting - a crime where an intentionally misleading call is made to emergency services in an attempt to coerce a dispatch of heavily armed police officers to a particular address.