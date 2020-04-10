Russian Consumer Health Protection Chief Recommends Staying at Home, Wearing Masks

Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health protection authority, has called on people to stay at home and wear masks but advised them against taking antibody tests for the time being

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health protection authority, has called on people to stay at home and wear masks but advised them against taking antibody tests for the time being.

"Wear masks, stay at home, break the chain of transmission, do not let the virus target many people. This is our contribution to the fight," Popova said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Out of all people infected with coronavirus that Russia registered, 20-25 percent do not have any symptoms, she said.

Russia has done trial tests for immunity to the coronovarus.

"In early March we tested the wonderful women who work on Moscow - St. Petersburg [train] Sapsan, expecting that they had had many contacts with potentially infected people and it turned out that only 3 percent among them ... have the immunity," Popova said.

According to the official, this could mean that few people in Russia encountered the virus.