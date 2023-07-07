Russian Consumer Health Watchdog Says Increases Radiation Control of Products From Japan

Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that it will increase the radiation control of products imported from Japan against the background of Tokyo's plans to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (NPP)

Earlier in the week, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi was quoted by media as saying that Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi NPP into the sea is safe.

"In order to prevent the entry into circulation on the territory of Russia of aquatic biological resources and products from them (fish, fish products, seafood, etc.) produced in Japan with a high content of radioactive isotope, Rospotrebnadzor instructed territorial authorities to strengthen sanitary quarantine control when importing the above products into Russia, as well as control of products already in circulation," the statement said.