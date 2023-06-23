Russian Consumer Health Watchdog Says No Cases of Plague Recorded in Russia Since 2017

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Russian consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday that it had not recorded any cases of plague infection in Russia since 2017, and that the situation at natural foci along the Russian border was under control.

Earlier in the day, Mongolia's national center for the study of zoonotic diseases said it had detected 137 natural plague foci in the country's 17 regions, including on the border with Russia and China.

"Rospotrebnadzor is monitoring the situation of natural foci in the territories bordering Russia. Thanks to effective preventive measures, no cases of plague infection have been recorded in Russia since 2017," the watchdog said in a statement.

The statement also said that Rospotrebnadzor specialists regularly took preventive measures to vaccinate citizens living in the territories of natural foci, adding that the health watchdog controlled the number of plague carriers.